Un Announces Readiness To Support Moroccan Government In Assisting Earthquake-Affected People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations announced that it is ready to provide support for the Moroccan government to assist those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Morolast night and caused 820 deaths and 672 injuries.
In a statement on Saturday, UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Moroin these difficult times and offers his condolences to the families of the victims wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. (QNA)
MENAFN09092023000067011011ID1107037742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.