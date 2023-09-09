Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Moroccan Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of MoroAziz Akhannouch on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (QNA)
MENAFN09092023000067011011ID1107037740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.