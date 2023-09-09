Hh The Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Morocco

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Moroon the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (QNA)
