Amir Expresses Sincere Condolences To King Of Morocco On Victims Of Earthquake

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Moroand the Moroccan people on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities.
In a post on social media platform X, HH the Amir extended sincere condolences to his brother HM King Mohammed VI and the brotherly people of Moroon the victims of the earthquake that struck varicities across the country, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy on the victims, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect Moroand its people from all harm. (QNA)
MENAFN09092023000067011011ID1107037738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.