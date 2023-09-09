Nft Sales Dip 6.75%, But Buyers Surge 17.77%

Despite this decline in sales, the number of NFT purchasers increased by 17.77% from the previweek, reaching 569,407.

Among 22 blockchain networks, Ethereum is currently in the lead, accounting for $42.61 million in NFT sales, or 52.80% of the market share.

Mythos, Polygon, Solana, and Immutable X complete the top five blockchains in terms of NFT sales, following Ethereum.

According to cryptoslam.io metrics, sales for the week of September 2–9, 2023, were in the range ofziert.

Although ETH-based NFT sales were the most prominent, they decreased by 12.11 percent compared to the previweek, while Mythos sales increased by 25.27 percent.

Polygon's sales increased by 7.21 percent, whereas Solana NFT's sales decreased by 5.58 percent during the same period.

In contrast, sales of immutable X decreased by 17.52 percent compared to the previweek.

Cronos emerged as the top performer among the 22 blockchains, with a 24.22% increase in weekly sales.

Over the past week, Mythos' Dmarket has established itself as the undisputed network leader in the NFT domain, recording $8.15 million in sales.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), with $5 million in sales, placed second among the week's top collections.

The top five NFT collections included Draftkings, Gods Unchained, and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), overshadowing Dmarket and BAYC.

The most expensive digital collectible sold this week was Fidenza #562, which commanded a price of $122,000.

Cryptopunk #3028 was a close competitor in the contest for the most expensive NFT, selling for a substantial $111K to take second place. Cryptopunk #3438 secured its position as the third most valuable non-fungible token asset by obtaining $105,000.

Cryptopunk #4233 secured the fourth spot with a price of $102,000, while Cryptopunk #7542 closed out the top five at $97,000. Noteworthy is that the Cryptopunk collection's NFT sales dominated this week's complete ten sales listings.