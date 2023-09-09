'Historical': Leaders Applaud G20 Summit's 'New Delhi Declaration'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that consenhad been reached among member states, marking a major breakthourgh in the meet of the most powerful nations in the world.
\"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consenhas been reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration,\" Modi told the leaders while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.
\"It is my proposal that this G20 Declaration be adopted,\" the prime minister said. After the approval of the members, Modi said, \"I announce the adoption of this Declaration\". \"On this occasion I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work,\" he said.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to microblogging site 'X' and thanked the G20 leaders.“Today at the #G20 Leaders' Summit #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration is officially adopted. @PMOIndia @narendramodi's emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.”, she wroteWorld Bank President Ajay Banga commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 100 per cent consenand said, \"I think that they have done an excellent job, they brought a successful declaration. I think the PM has done a great job on it. I think the G20 has come together on a number of topics.\"India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant claimed that the Delhi Declaration was historic and path-breaking and said there was 100% consenon all developmental and geopolitical issues.
The reference to geopolitics is especially important given the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.\"Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consenon all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world (sic),\" Mr Kant posted on X.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the G20 summit declaration agreed on Saturday demonstrated a clear position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine by saying that the territorial integrity of countries cannot be called into question with violence.\"It is a statement which supports the territorial and sovereign integrity of Ukraine,\" Scholz said, speaking from the summit venue in New Delhi.Further, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, \"I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion.\"The New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries on Saturday called on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty and said the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical.\"Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety,\" it said.The declaration, the adoption of which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit under India's Presidency, said that in line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.Further,
