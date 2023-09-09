Us Official Addressing Media In Fluent Hindi Sparks Buzz Amid G20 Summit- Who Is Margaret Macleod?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) official Margaret Macleod has made waves for her media interactions as India hosts the G20 Summit. TheState Department official repeatedly interacted with the press in fluent Hindi, with videos soon going viral. The government's 'Hindustani spokesperson' is tasked with conveyingforeign policy priorities to Hindi and Urdu speakers around the world”.While the information relayed in her media addresses made news headlines, Macleod has also garnered an abundance of admiring remarks on social media over the past two days.“TheState Department's Spokesperson's Hindi commentary on news channels is better than mine,” marvelled one Twitter user.“First time hearing Hindi with American accent! She is great. Nice to see this,” added another.“Edhar hum angreji seekh rahe hai, udhar ye Hindi farratedar bol rahi hai,” rued a third.
According to details uploaded on theState government website, Macleod has served overseas inMissions to India, Pakistan, and Japan. She holds a doctorate in Sustainable Development from Columbia University, a Bachelors degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, and studied at the Delhi School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar.“Her domestic assignments include International Security and Non-proliferation, International Organizations, and as a fellow on Capitol Hill,” the official bio adds.The G20 summit in New Delhi managed to defy expectations on Saturday to reach consenon a joint declaration by world leaders. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration however came with compromises on the Ukraine conflict and action on climate change.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has portrayed this weekend as India's diplomatic coming of age, and India's presidency as an opportunity to give a voice to the needs of the Global South.(With inputs from agencies)
