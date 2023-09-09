G20 Leaders Adopt Green Development Pact

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: G20 leaders on Saturday adopted a green development pact to accelerate the steps needed to tackle the challenges of environment and climate change.\"Recognising that the prosperity and well-being of present and future generations depends on our current development and other policy choices and actions, we resolve to pursue environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development in an integrated, holistic and balanced manner,\" said the leaders' declaration adopted on the first day of the G20 leaders' summit in the capital.\"Mindful of our leadership role, we reaffirm our steadfast commitments, in pursuit of the objective of UN framework convention on climate change (UNFCCC), to tackle climate change,\" the leaders' declaration said.G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant explained that the green development pact was achieved with the support of every nation.\"When we started India's presidency, the Prime Minister said that India's presidency must be inclusive, decisive, ambitiand action oriented. The New Delhi leaders' declaration has 83 paras in all. All 83 paras has 100% consenacross all countries. There are eight paras on geopolitical issues entitled, 'planet, people, peace and prosperity.' All those paras have 100% acceptance. All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi declaration,\" Kant said adding that the declaration does not have any foot note.
