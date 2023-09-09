Flash News: Okx To Launch Limit Orders For Options Based On Implied Volatility And Usd Price

OKX to Launch Limit Orders for Options Based on Implied Volatility (IV) and USD Price



OKX will launch limit orders for options based on implied volatility (IV) and the price of USD at 2:00 pm (UTC+8) on September 8, 2023 to enhance the functionalities offered to options traders. This feature will first be launched on the OKX website and will be available on the OKX app at a later date.

With the introduction of this feature, traders will be able to place a limit order with an IV value to specify the target price level of their options contract. The BTC/ETH prices of these orders will be continuously updated using the Black-Scholes (BS) options pricing formula, ensuring that the corresponding IVs of the orders remain close to the levels specified.

Similarly, traders will also be able to place a limit order with a USD price to specify the target price level of their options contract. The BTC/ETH prices of these orders will be continuously updated using the prevailing crypto index price, ensuring that the corresponding USD prices of the orders remain close to the level specified. The BTC/ETH prices of these orders will be updated every 3 seconds in the order book.



In addition, OKX has adjusted the currency used in options trading. Options prices and order/position amounts will no longer be displayed in the local currency selected by traders. Instead, these fields will only be displayed in crypto or USD. The BTC/ETH price index used as the underlying index for options contracts will also no longer be displayed in the local currency selected by traders. Only the USD index of BTC/ETH will be displayed.



To place a limit order based on IV or USD price, traders can check the "Tracking orders" box on the limit order UI for options. Traders can continue to place limit orders for options using prices specified in crypto (BTC/ETH).



To learn more, read this site announcement .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .