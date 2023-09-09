19 Years Of Racing For Wounded Veterans In Washington D.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Team River Runner Announces it's 19th Annual D.C. Biathlon. A Kayak Sprint and a 5k to Help Support Veterans on "The River to Recovery"
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Washington, D.C. Lede]: Registration is now open for Team River Runner's 19th Annual D.C. Biathlon. The event will be held on OCT 1, 2023 at the Washington Canoe Club located at 3700 Water St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20007.
This inclusive event is designed for ALL racers of any ability. All gear, and adaptive equipment will be provided. This unique race consisting of 2 events, a 1 Mile Kayak“Sprint”, and a 5k (run/jog/walk/hand cycle.)
Team River Runner looking for media support of the event to help garner support and increase visibility of the organization with local Veterans and Supporters.
The 19th Annual DC Biathlon is a major fundraiser for Team River Runner, a local D.C. area non-profit providing adaptive kayaking programs throughout the country each year to thousands of Veterans, Disabled Veterans, and their Families. Team River Runner believes in removing barriers to participation , as such these healthy and healing programs are adaptive and always free of cost to the participants.
Registration is now open for the event and can be found at
Volunteers: Can Sign up by emailing
Donations can be made through the TRR website at
Team River Runner started in 2004 in the therapy pool at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, since then it has grown into a national program with nearly 70 chapters in 35 states. Their mission is to provide ALL veterans and their families an opportunity to find health, healing, community purpose, and new challenges through adventure and adaptive paddle sports.
Learn more about our organization and our mission at .
Michael J Plourde
Team River Runner
+1 9315515758
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Team River Runner: Grand Canyon with 5 Blind Veterans
MENAFN09092023003118003196ID1107037645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.