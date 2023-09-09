Acclaimed Author Robert J. Recchio To Host Exclusive Book Signing Event

Book Signing Event“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View” with Author Robert Recchio & Special Guests Steve Herzig & John W. Minnema

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Robert J. Recchio is pleased to announce a book signing event for his highly anticipated book,“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View.” The event will occur on September 9, 2023, at Magnolia Green Owners from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View” is a comprehensive guide for people of faith who are interested in understanding one of the most important biblical teachings of our time. Robert, a native of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, discovered the concept of the Rapture when he was just 12 years old and has since been passionate about sharing its significance. Thanks to the influence of the Holy Spirit, this book offers insight into the biblical evidence behind the Pre-Tribulation Rapture, Mid-Tribulation, or Post-Tribulation viewpoints, settling the debate once and for all based on Scripture alone.

Attendees of the book signing event will have the unique opportunity to meet Robert Recchio and hear him speak about his journey and the inspiration behind his book. In addition, there will be special guests in attendance, including Steve Herzig, the Vice President for North American Ministries, and John W. Minnema, Senior Pastor of Hawthorne Gospel Church.

John W. Minnema, Senior Pastor of Hawthorne Gospel Church, has endorsed“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View” with high praise. He states,“Throughout the New Testament, verse after verse echoes the wonderful truth of the imminent return of the Lord JeChrist... Robert Recchio supports this precitruth that will inform, encourage, and motivate you in your Christian life.”

Steve Herzig, Vice President for North American Ministries, embraces the book's perspective on biblical eschatology and its importance for Christians today. He states,“This book honors that view as it places a high priority on the spirit of 1 Corinthians 10:32, which says, give no offense to the Jews, the Gentiles, or to the church of God. and thereby ensures the important truth that our God is a promise-keeping God.”

Join Robert Recchio, Steve Herzig, John W. Minnema, and other esteemed guests at this exclusive event to celebrate the release of“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View.” Explore the profound teachings within this book while enjoying an evening of inspiration and fellowship.

The book signing event will be held at Magnolia Green Owners on September 9, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Books will be available for purchase, and attendees will have the opportunity to have their copies signed by the author.

For more information about the book signing event or to schedule an interview with Robert Recchio, please visit: please visit:



Author Bio:

Robert Recchio is a native of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, who has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of the Bible. His passion for the concept of the Rapture, combined with his profound understanding of Scripture, has led him to author“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial View.” Robert aims to provide clarity and inspiration to individuals seeking a deeper understanding of their faith and the future of the Church.

Robert John Recchio

Writer Cosmos

+1 678-257-7555

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram