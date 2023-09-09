Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Set To Exceed Usd 11.6 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Saturday, 09 September 2023 07:32 GMT

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, rise in demand for skin grafting procedures, and technological advancements in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2023 to 2031. The market is estimated to garner revenues of USD 11.6 Billion by the end of 2031, up from USD 7.0 Billion in the year 2023.

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer cases, technological advancements in wound care management, and a rise in new product launches for diabetic foot ulcer treatment. However, stringent regulations for the manufacturing of wound care dressings and devices are hampering the growth of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. On the other hand, the growth opportunities in emerging countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in the upcoming years.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis and Report Coverage

Prominent players operating in the market are :

Convatec, Inc.

Acelity L.P., Inc.

3M Health Care

Coloplast Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

B Braun Melsungen AG.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Centaur Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the diabetes foot ulcer treatment market by generating the highest revenue share. Increased incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, the availability of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including specialist wound care facilities and diabetic clinics, and an increasing foon the early identification and thorough treatment of diabetic foot ulcers are all factors that have contributed to this expansion.

Market Segmentation :

Treatment Type

Wound Care Dressing

Wound Care Devices

Active Therapies

Antibiotic Medications

Others

Grade of Ulcer

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others (Home Settings, etc.)

