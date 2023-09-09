Automotive Brake Valves Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Automotive Brake Valves Market by Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Automotive brake valve in a vehicle reduces the pressure applied to the brakes to make the vehicle stand still in case of emergency. The pressure that is reduced is regardless of the type of brakes of the car. Further, rear brakes require less force than front brakes. Therefore, the emerging awareness toward advanced braking system is expected to drive the automotive brake valve market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has affected the global economy, industry dynamics, and the company's top line, which are estimated to take a long time to revive.

The fallout from COVID-19 is expected to force organizations to foon the need to automate faster in the medium term to bridge the productivity gap.

COVID-19 has affected the technology automation industry in 2020. It an effective stresses test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks and financial crisis.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in vehicle demand, production in emerging markets, and rise in demand for electric cars in developed markets are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in adoption of engine downsizing by original equipment manufacturers restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in passenger car production across the BRICS region and rise in demand for solenoid valves are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Increase in vehicle demand

Demand for automobiles has increased rapidly over the past decade, which has increased the competition among different vehicle manufacturers. To hold a better position in the market, companies offer cutting-edge technologies to attract customers across the globe. Enhanced braking system results in better safety & security of passengers, which is expected to drive the growth of the automotive brake valves market over the forecast period.

Rise in demand for electric cars

The electric vehicle market has registered a significant growth in the recent years due to increased trend toward adoption of emission-free vehicles. Governments across the globe encourage customers to adopt the usage of electric vehicles. Therefore, this is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive brake valves market due to the product's wider adoption in electric vehicles.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive brake valves market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive brake valves market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive brake valves market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive brake valves market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive brake valves market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Others

Automotive Brake Valves Market Report Highlights

By Type

Engine (Inlet and Outlet) Valves

AC Valve

Brake Valve

Thermostat Valve

Fuel System Valve

Solenoid Valve

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve

Tire Valve

Others

By Application

Engine System

HVAC System

Brake System

By Function

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

By Vehicle type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

