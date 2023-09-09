Senate President, Saudi Shura Council Head Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 9 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Saturday welcomed Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council Abdullah ibn Mohammad Al Sheikh and an accompanying delegation for a discussion of Jordanian-Saudi ties and current regional developments.
During the meeting, which was attended by Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, they talked about prospects of cementing cooperation in varifields and activating parliamentary cooperation "in the service of common interests and just Arab issues."
Fayez stressed the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly Kingdoms, noting the high level they achieved and the keen interests of their leadership to further cement cooperation at all levels.
The historical relations between the two countries are a model and a proper base for joint Arab integration and coordination, said Fayez, stressing the importance of further promoting parliamentary cooperation between the Senate and the Saudi Shura Council and coordination on issues of common interest in parliamentary forums.
Fayez called for building on relations, especially in the current difficult circumstances the Arab world is going through, which require unifying joint efforts to counter these challenges.
He pointed to challenges posed to Jordan due to its geopolitical location, citing the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities in its weat and the problem of smuggling drugs and weapons from Syria in the north, in addition to the economic hardship facing the Kingdom due to regional turmoil.
Fayez also thanked Riyadh for its support of Jordan, stressing the importance of cementing the economic partnership between the two countries and increasing Saudi investments.
For his part, the Saudi Shura Council Speaker expressed its keenness to bolster existing relations between the two parliaments, commending the growing bilateral relations and urging closer contacts and the exchange of visits to explore cooperation prospects in varisectors, particularly in the economic and parliamentary domains.
