Azerbaijan Offered Hand Of Peace To Armenia, But Again Faces Aggression - Ambassador


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada shared photos of ruins of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The diplomat wrote on his page on X (Twitter) that this was done by Armenia, and these facts are countless.

“Despite all these facts, Azerbaijan offered the hand of peace to Armenia, but again faces with the policy of aggression from its neigbour,” he added.

Fuzuli city was liberated from the occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

To date, 95 families (349 people) have returned to the liberated Fuzuli city, and in the coming days, this process will continue.

