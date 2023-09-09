Azerbaijan Offered Hand Of Peace To Armenia, But Again Faces Aggression - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada shared photos of ruins of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
city destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
The diplomat wrote on his page on X (Twitter) that this was done
by Armenia, and these facts are countless.
“Despite all these facts, Azerbaijan offered the hand of peace
to Armenia, but again faces with the policy of aggression from its
neigbour,” he added.
Fuzuli city was liberated from the occupation during the 2020
second Karabakh war.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
To date, 95 families (349 people) have returned to the liberated
Fuzuli city, and in the coming days, this process will
continue.
