Still Waiting For Food Supply Passage To Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Secgen

Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) is still waiting for answer on food
cargo delivery to Khankendi, AzQAC's General Secretary Jeyhun
Mirzayev told Trend .
He pointed out that the food convoy sent from Baku for the
Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh has been on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road for 12 days already.
“There is nothing new yet. No information has been received from
the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in
Karabakh under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh
war] regarding the passage of food cargo. If conditions are created
for the cargo transportation, further details will be provided
about this,” he added.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road
since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the
territory.
The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked
up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the
criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't
allow it to take on the cargo.
On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the
delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin
living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial
stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the
Aghdam-Khankendi road.
