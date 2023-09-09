Ukrainian Divers, Explosives Experts Train In Uk To Defuse Bombs, Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian navy divers and explosives experts have been training in the UK to defuse mines and bombs to keep waterways safe for shipping.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook and released a video of the training, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukrainian navy divers and explosives experts have been training in the UK with their Royal Navy counterparts," the post reads.
They were taught to find, disarm and defuse Russian bombs and mines to keep their territorial seas and waterways safe for shipping. Read also: Zelensky, Danish PM discuss new military aid, pilot training
The General Staff thanked the United Kingdom for support and assistance.
More than 20,000 Ukrainian military personnel have already undergone training in the UK.
