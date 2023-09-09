Zelensky, Japan's Top Diplomat Agrees To Start Talks On Security Guarantees

Zelensky reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimto Ukraine. We agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in the development of the G7 Declaration," Zelensky said.

The president expressed gratitude to Japan for remaining a key partner of Ukraine in Asia and for supporting his country.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa, arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine on September 9.