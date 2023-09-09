Zelensky, Japan's Top Diplomat Agrees To Start Talks On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimduring a meeting in Kyiv agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees as the follow-up to the G7 Declaration.
Zelensky reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"I welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimto Ukraine. We agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in the development of the G7 Declaration," Zelensky said. Read also: Japan 's foreign minister visits Buch
The president expressed gratitude to Japan for remaining a key partner of Ukraine in Asia and for supporting his country.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa, arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine on September 9.
