Ukraine's Nsdc Secretary Meets With British Mps

This was reported on the NSDC website, Ukrinform saw.

The delegation included Conservative MP Robert Seely, Conservative MP Jack Lopresti, and former member of the House of Lords, Lord Michael Ashcroft.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current security situation in the region and worldwide and discussed ways to step up bilateral cooperation and strengthen Britain's support for Ukraine on its way to victory over the Russian aggressor.

Danilov thanked the delegation for Britain's comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in its fight.

"From the first days of the war, Great Britain is one of our key partners, there is constant communication. That's what real friends do, I sincerely thank you for everything you've been doing," Danilov noted.

He once again emphasized that "we must draw conclusions and, after victory, carry out a fundamental transformation of the country." According to him, "the world is already a new place and will continue to change", and Russia's war of aggressive does not concern only Ukraine and Russia, since "autocratic regimes draw lessons from this war".

According to Danilov, Russia's blocking of the Ukrainian grain transportation through the Black Sea is "not only about weaponizing food, it is also an attempt to forcefully change the international rules of navigation and force the world to follow other rules." The civilized world, he said, should respond to this in an appropriate manner.

During the meeting, the parties also paid special attention to bilateral cooperation in the field of the defense-industrial complex, increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and monitoring sanctions in order to prevent them from being circumvented by the terrorist state.

In turn, Robert Seely noted that in the British Parliament he heads the inter-party parliamentary group on support for Ukraine, which is a "privilege" for him. Seely assured Danilov of the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine and readiness to further provide the country with the necessary military, economic, and other assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson arrived in Lviv.