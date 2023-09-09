Civilian Killed As Russian Troops Shell Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces shelled the village of Soniachne in Kherson region, killing a local man, 48.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , the chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the Russian army hit Soniachne," he wrote on Telegram. Read also: Woman hurt in Russian strike on Sumy succumbs to injuries
It is noted that the invaders targeted a residential block where a 48-year-old man was killed as a result of the strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were killed and eight were injured in Kherson region amid Russian strikes in the past day.
