Dengue Virus Surges In Kp: 147 Cases Reported

The dengue viis resurging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with health officials raising concerns about its control. The provincial health department has reported 147 cases of dengue across the region, indicating a worrisome increase in cases.

Among the reported cases, Peshawar leads with 38 cases, followed by 28 cases in Mardan and 19 cases in Swabi. Other affected areas include Battagram with 12 cases, Chitral with 7, and Charsadda with 6 cases. Bajaur has seen 6 cases, Mansehra 5, and Kohat 4.

Additionally, Nowshera has reported 4 cases, while Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, and Abbottabad each reported 3 cases. These new statistics bring the total confirmed dengue cases in the province to 5,749.

Last year, Pakistan faced a severe dengue outbreak, with a staggering 75,000 cases reported nationwide. Of these, a significant portion, 22,617 cases, were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

Health experts emphasize that dengue fever is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Initial symptoms include nausea, palpitations, and body aches, accompanied by high fever.

Dengue fever typically manifests within four to ten days after a mosquito bite and often presents with rapidly escalating temperatures, reaching as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Patients also commonly experience severe headaches and eye pain during the course of the illness.

