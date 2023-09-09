Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3108558 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends a cable of condolences to the Moroccan king over the deadly quake.
3108539 RABAT -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Rabat urges Kuwaitis to take precautions in the aftermath of the fatal quake.
3108571 RABAT -- Morodeclares that the 7 degrees quake has claimed at least 820 lives.
3108531 KUWAIT -- The Pakistani ambassador affirms depth of the bilateral relations.
3108568 BEIRUT -- At least two people have been killed in ongoing inter-Palestinian fighting in southern Lebanon. (end)
