Social Affairs Minister Advises Charities To Relieve Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah on Saturday addressed a circular to all charities in Kuwait to organize campaigns for relieving victims of the fiery earthquake that jolted Morocco.
The ministry said in a statement posted on the website X that the initiative was in line with instructions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the State of Kuwait's standing humanitarian role at diverse levels, locally and abroad. (end)
