Qatar Allocates Usd 274,000 In Urgent Aid For Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Qatar Red Crescent Society on Saturday declared earmarking USD 274.006 as an urgent response to the necessary needs for victims of the fatal quake that jolted Morocco.
The society said on its X account that the urgent aid would cover basic needs such as blankets, mattresses, tents, food and medical supplies.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman had declared Doha's full solidarity with Moroin this painful event. (end)
