Algeria Declares Air Space With Morocco Re-Opened

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Algerian authorities announced on Saturday re-opening the country's airspace for humanitarian flights for Moroand expressed readiness to give a hand in relieving the victims of the strong earthquake that left more than 800 deaths.
The Algerian Presidency said in a statement that the authorities decided to reopen the air space for transporting aid and the injured.
Algeria is placing all available resources at the disposal of supporting Morocco, it said, expressing heartfelt condolences to the afflicted nation.
Algeria, in September 2019, decided to close the air space with Moroin retaliation for what it described as "provocations and hostile practices" by Rabat. (end)
mr.rk
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107037535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.