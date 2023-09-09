India's Pm Modi Announces Adoption Of G20 Leaders' Declaration

Photo/Reuters.

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister and G20 host Narendra Modi announced that the G20 had achieved consenon its leaders' declaration and formally adopted it.

“Because of our team's hard work and with your support, there is a consenon the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit declaration,” he said.“I announce the adoption of the declaration,” as reported by AFP.

A two-day meeting of the G20 nations, featuring prominent world leaders, including Joe Biden, the President of the United States, is being held in Delhi, India, to ensure global peace.

In addition to the G20 leaders, nine other countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Singapore) have been invited to attend.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the event, emphasized that under his leadership, the discussions will encompass a range of critical global issues, all under the theme of“One Earth, One Family, One Future.” He added that empowering women, promoting gender equality, and ensuring global peace will also be among the topics addressed during the meeting.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, arrived in India yesterday to participate in this gathering.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, cannot attend the conference due to accusations of war crimes in Ukraine, as determined by the International Criminal Court.

The G20, comprised of the world's major economies, convenes after the meeting of the BRICS group, consisting of five powerful economic nations.

The group of major world economies was established by Asian countries in 1999 in response to the financial crisis.