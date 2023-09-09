African Union Joins G20 As Permanent Member

During the opening remarks of the two-day G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced the inclusion of the 55-nation African Union (AU) as a new group member.

Following the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani assumed full membership in the G20.

“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all agree on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)...,” PM Modi said, reported by NDTV.

“Before we start our work, I invite the AU president as a permanent member to take his position,” he said.

During his speech at the conference's inauguration, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the 21st century represents an opportunity to redefine the world's direction. He emphasized that complex global challenges demand innovative solutions and advocated for a human-centric approach to tackle these issues effectively.

According to the Indian Prime Minister, achieving global consenon tackling economic turmoil, food security, and the crisis of fertilizer scarcity, as well as bridging the North-South divide, are among the topics of discussion at this meeting.

The African Union, consisting of 55 member countries with a combined population of around 1.5 billion, holds significant weight in the global economy.

The G20, a powerful global alliance, is convened annually to facilitate international economic cooperation with rotating leadership.