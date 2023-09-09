Zelensky Holds Meeting To Discuss Protection Of Energy Industry, Ports From Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the implementation of the plan to protect Ukraine's energy industry and critical infrastructure from enemy airstrikes.
He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Implementation of the plan to protect energy and critical infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. Protection of the ports of the Odregion and the 'grain corridor' infrastructure. Protection of frontline areas. Preparations for winter," Zelensky said.
He said that reports by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, Naftogaz and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been heard at the meeting.
"All instructions have been issued. The work is ongoing," Zelensky added.
