Trucks With Flour From Baku Stand On Aghdam-Khankendi Road For 12 Days In Row (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 9. The food
convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has
been on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for 12 days already,
Trend 's Karabakh
Bureau reports.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road
since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the
territory.
The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked
up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the
criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't
allow it to take on the cargo.
On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the
delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin
living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial
stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the
Aghdam-Khankendi road.
