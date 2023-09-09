Russia Sends Food Supplies To Armenians In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Along Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Russia sends food supplies to Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh along Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society said, Trend reports.

At the initiative of the Russian government, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, for the delivery of food and non-food products through the Aghdam-Askeran road to Khankendi city by the Russian Red Cross Society, on September 9, 2023, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, at 14:30 (GMT +4), one truck with food crossed through the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

This cargo is being transported in the direction of Samur-Baku, Baku-Barda, Aghdam and Askeran.

Further details will be provided after the cargo's delivery to the final destination.