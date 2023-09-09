Russia Sends Food Supplies To Armenians In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Along Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 15:15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Russia sends
food supplies to Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh along
Aghdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society said,
Trend reports.
At the initiative of the Russian government, in accordance with
the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the
food needs of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, for the delivery of food and non-food products
through the Aghdam-Askeran road to Khankendi city by the Russian
Red Cross Society, on September 9, 2023, in accordance with the
legislation of Azerbaijan, at 14:30 (GMT +4), one truck with food
crossed through the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
This cargo is being transported in the direction of Samur-Baku,
Baku-Barda, Aghdam and Askeran.
Further details will be provided after the cargo's delivery to
the final destination.
