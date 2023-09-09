India: Prime Minister Meets His Excellency Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister Of Mauritius

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, on 8 September 2023 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister for the special invitation extended to Mauritto participate in the G20 format as a 'Guest Country'. Prime Minister appreciated the active participation of Mauritin variWorking Groups and Ministerial Meetings of the G20 under Indian Presidency.

Both leaders expressed pleasure over G20 engagements taking place alongside the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and signing of 23 bilateral agreements.

Prime Minister Jugnauth congratulated Prime Minister on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector.