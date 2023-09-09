King Expresses Condolences To Morocco Over Earthquake Victims, Directs Government To Provide Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah, in a cable, has expressed condolences to King Mohammed VI of Moroover the victims of the earthquake that struck on Friday.
King Abdullah, who directed the government to provide all the necessary support for Morocco, stressed Jordan's solidarity with the people and government of Moroat this difficult time, expressing sympathies to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
