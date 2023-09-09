Azerbaijan Calls On World Community To Condemn Outlaw Elections In Karabakh - Mfa (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added, first published at 14:04
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. We call on the
international community to strongly condemn the so-called
"elections" in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said,
Trend reports.
"The illegal activity under the false pretext of“presidential
elections” by the puppet regime created as a result of the
occupation by Armenia is a gross violation of the Constitution and
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as norms and
principles of international law.
Only the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan
form the legal basis for the expression of will through elections
in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The puppet separatist regime is the consequence of the
aggression and ethnic cleansing policy that continued for nearly 30
years. The steps taken by this regime to continue its existence due
to the military, political, financial and other types of support of
Armenia, have no legal validity whatsoever.
The mentioned step is another element of the provocative and
inflammatory activity of Armenia, which has deteriorated recently,
and is a seriblow to the efforts of normalization in the region
and reintegration of ethnic Armenian residents into the
constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that
Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps
to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are
not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have
taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.
Armenia should stop its futile attempts to deceive its people
and the international community, put an end to the claims against
the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,
constructively participate in the normalization process and comply
with its international obligations.
Armenia's obstruction of the dialogue of Azerbaijan with the
ethnic Armenians living in its sovereign territory is a gross
interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
is an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
The Republic of Azerbaijan will resolutely counter threats to
its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its
internationally recognized borders.
The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the
unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces
from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the disbandment of the
puppet regime.
The Republic of Azerbaijan urges all members of the
international community, in accordance with their obligations
within international law, to make a correct political assessment on
the steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, to take effective measures to prevent
Armenia from taking steps that endanger the fragile normalization
efforts in the region, and to strongly condemn the illegal
activities named as“elections," said the ministry.