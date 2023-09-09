Regional Peace To Be Achieved After Withdrawal Of Armenian Armed Forces From Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Mfa

The Azerbaijani MFA has made the remark in its statement in connection with the illegal activities of the separatist regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan urges all members of the international community, in accordance with their obligations within international law, to make a correct political assessment on the steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to take effective measures to prevent Armenia from taking steps that endanger the fragile normalization efforts in the region, and to strongly condemn the illegal activities named as“elections," said the ministry.