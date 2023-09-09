Regional Peace To Be Achieved After Withdrawal Of Armenian Armed Forces From Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The only way to
achieve peace and stability in the region is the complete
withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan, and the dissolution of the separatist regime, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani MFA has made the remark in its statement in
connection with the illegal activities of the separatist regime
created by Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
"The Republic of Azerbaijan urges all members of the
international community, in accordance with their obligations
within international law, to make a correct political assessment on
the steps directed against the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, to take effective measures to prevent
Armenia from taking steps that endanger the fragile normalization
efforts in the region, and to strongly condemn the illegal
activities named as“elections," said the ministry.
