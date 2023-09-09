Armenia Must Stop Attempts To Mislead Its People And World Community - Azerbaijani Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Armenia must
stop needless attempts to deceive its people and the international
community, renounce assertions of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and
territorial integrity, positively engage in the normalization
process, and uphold its international obligations, Trend reports.
This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan in connection with the illegal activities of
the separatist regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
"Armenia's obstruction of the dialogue of Azerbaijan with the
ethnic Armenians living in its sovereign territory is a gross
interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan. Only the Constitution and laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan form the legal basis for the expression of will through
elections in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the
ministry said.
