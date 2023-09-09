Zelensky Dismisses Compromise With Kremlin Cnn

He told this to CNN , Ukrinform reports.

According to the TV channel, as Ukraine's counteroffensive moves into a fourth month, with only modest gains to show so far, Zelensky said he had rejected suggestions it was time to negotiate peace with the Kremlin.

"When you want to have a compromise or a dialogue with somebody, you cannot do it with a liar," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Wagner leader's dramatic death, which followed a short-lived rebellion that threatened the authority of the Russian president, was a warning to be heeded.

According to CNN, while the United States and other key Ukrainian allies continue to supply weapons to Kyiv, and stress that conditions to pursue a "just and durable" peace are not yet in place, a handful of world leaders, such as Brazil's Lula Da Silva, have put the oon Ukraine to end the war.

As evidence for his position, Zelensky cited other countries which have been attacked by Russian soldiers and continue to be partially occupied by them.

"Did you see any compromise from Putin on other issues? With Georgia? With Moldova?" Zelensky asked rhetorically.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine