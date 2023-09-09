Ukraine's Pm, Japan's Fm Discuss Business Cooperation

Shmyhal reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Japan's big business is interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine. This was discussed during a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister YoshimHayashi and representatives of leading Japanese companies," he wrote.

Shmyhal thanked Japan for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for financial and humanitarian support, and for sanctions against Russia. Ukraine has already received $2.1 billion in macro-financial assistance from Japan and cooperation continues, he added.

"We appreciate efforts by Japanese partners within the G7 and the UN. We discussed prospects for cooperation in housing reconstruction, guaranteeing global food security, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and humanitarian demining. We are creating a favorable business climate for attracting investments. We expect Japanese companies to become residents of Diia.City - a space that provides unique legal and tax advantages," Shmyhal said.

Hayashi, in turn, said that Japan would continue to support Ukraine, strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, and help Ukraine survive the winter. Japan will also hand over 24 cranes for humanitarian demining to Ukraine.

Japanese businesses, in turn, presented specific cooperation projects, particularly in the fields of communications, infrastructure and medicine.

Hayashi arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, September 9.