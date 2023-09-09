Boris Johnson Arrives In Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Sadovyi published photos of his meeting with Johnson at the railway station and wrote: "Welcome to Lviv, a great friend of Ukraine Boris Johnson."

Johnson stepped down as prime minister in July 2022.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Johnson has repeatedly visited Ukraine.

In May, he recorded a video message to Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, in which he expressed his gratitude for awarding him the honorary title "Doctor Honoris Causa" and promised to come to Lviv.

Photos: Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram