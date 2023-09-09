Old Enmity Sparks Fatal Shooting, Claims Two Lives In South Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
CITIZEN JOURNALIS CLIMATE CHANG اردو Facebook Linkedin Soundcloud Twitter Youtube Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home Politics Health Education Life Style Sports Crimes Blogs Home Crimes Old Enmity Sparks Fatal Shooting, Claims Two Lives in South WaziristanOld Enmity Sparks Fatal Shooting, Claims Two Lives in South Waziristan
An ongoing investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police.By TNN Editor - September 9, 2023Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email
Police recover two bodies from fields in Peshawar
Two individuals lost their lives in a shooting incident fueled by long-standing animosity in Toi Khula Tehsil, South Waziristan.
As per the police, the gunfire resulted in the demise of Nanseeb Khan Dotani, the brother of Mashad Khan, while another sibling, Misal Khan, sustained severe injuries.
Also Read: Torkham Border Closure Costs Pakistan 240 Million Rupees in Four Days
Naeem Khan Dotani, a member of the opposing group, also met a tragic end, as confirmed by the police. The incident is believed to be rooted in an enduring feud.
Following the occurrence, law enforcement swiftly responded, managing to restore order. An ongoing investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police.
Hits: 1 width="696" height="346" class="lazyload entry-thumb" src=' />
MENAFN09092023000189011041ID1107037423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.