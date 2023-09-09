Old Enmity Sparks Fatal Shooting, Claims Two Lives In South Waziristan



Two individuals lost their lives in a shooting incident fueled by long-standing animosity in Toi Khula Tehsil, South Waziristan.

As per the police, the gunfire resulted in the demise of Nanseeb Khan Dotani, the brother of Mashad Khan, while another sibling, Misal Khan, sustained severe injuries.

Naeem Khan Dotani, a member of the opposing group, also met a tragic end, as confirmed by the police. The incident is believed to be rooted in an enduring feud.

Following the occurrence, law enforcement swiftly responded, managing to restore order. An ongoing investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police.

