Clashes In Lebanon's Ain Al-Hilweh Kills Two People, Injures Many

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh camp in Sidon city, southern Lebanon, had resulted in the death of two individuals and the injury of many others, said a news source, Saturday.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), the clashes between extremist armed groups and the Fatah movement saw the use of automatic guns and heavy weaponry.
Lebanese security forces had cordoned roads leading to the camp to prevent further escalation, added the NNA.
The agency went on to say that channels were opened recent to allow for a ceasefire.
Clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh began last Thursday, leading to several casualties and damages to property. (end)
kbs.gta
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107037405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.