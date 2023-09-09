Saturday, 09 September 2023 02:52 GMT

Morocco's Earthquake Casualties Reach 820 Deaths, 672 Injuries


9/9/2023 7:11:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The number of casualties in the earthquake that hit Moroon Saturday had increased to 820 deaths and 672 injuries of which 205 are critical, said the Moroccan Arab Press Agency (MAP).
According to MAP, the royal armed force as well as several state entities were using all of their resources to provide aid to those affected and rescue those in danger.
Following the main earthquake at 7.0-magnitude, several aftershocks were reported at 6.0 in Richter scale. (pickup previous) tma.gta

