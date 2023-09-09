Morocco's Earthquake Casualties Reach 820 Deaths, 672 Injuries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The number of casualties in the earthquake that hit Moroon Saturday had increased to 820 deaths and 672 injuries of which 205 are critical, said the Moroccan Arab Press Agency (MAP).
According to MAP, the royal armed force as well as several state entities were using all of their resources to provide aid to those affected and rescue those in danger.
Following the main earthquake at 7.0-magnitude, several aftershocks were reported at 6.0 in Richter scale. (pickup previous) tma.gta
MENAFN09092023000071011013ID1107037404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.