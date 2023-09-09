Top Ukrainian, Romanian Commanders Discuss Russian Attacks On Port Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a phone call with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania, General Daniel Petrescu on Friday, September 8.
Zaluzhnyi reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.
"We discussed the situation resulting from Russian air attacks on civilian and port infrastructure on the Danube. Security risks, interaction and information exchange with partners," the post reads.
Zaluzhnyi also emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
