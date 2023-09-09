Fm Affirms Jordan's Solidarity With Morocco In Wake Of Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra)-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, supports Morowith all its capabilities after the earthquake that struck Marrakesh.
In a tweet on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Safadi said: "Jordan stands by Moroccan people with all its capabilities in confronting this tragedy."
Safadi added that: "Under the King's directives, we are contacting with our Moroccan brethren to provide all the assistance to deal with this tragic event. May Allah protect brotherly Moroand its honorable people from all evil."
