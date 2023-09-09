Two Crisis Cells Formed To Follow Up On Jordanians' Situation In Morocco-Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) - Two crisis cells were launched at Jordanian embassy in Rabat and the ministry's headquarters, to follow up on Jordanians' situation in Moroafter the earthquake that hit Marrakesh, the official spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sinan Majali, said.
In a statement to "Petra" Saturday, he said the ministry, in cooperation with Jordanian embassy in Rabat, has been following up on Jordanians' situation since the earthquake occurred, and is contacting with Jordanian community there and with all parties, adding that no damage or loss was reported to Jordanians.
He also called on the Jordanian community to take caution and adhere to the instructions issued by the Moroccan competent authorities and call emergency numbers of the embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs when needed.
