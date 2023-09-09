Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Morocco Over Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Moroccan government and people over victims of the deadly earthquake on Saturday dawn, and led to a large number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry affirmed Jordan's solidarity with Moroduring this painful tragedy, expressing its condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN09092023000117011021ID1107037328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.