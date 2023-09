Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 35.6235 manat (1.08 percent), Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 2.3647 manat (0.07 percent) and amounted to 3,282.8 manat compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 28 3,257.1745 September 4 3,307.2395 August 29 3,270.7830 September 5 3,295.6880 August 30 3,291.6930 September 6 3,276.6055 August 31 3,307.8855 September 7 3,262.6825 September 1 3,298.1190 September 8 3,271.6160 Average weekly 3,285.1310 Average weekly 3,282.7663

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 2.0587 manat (4.99 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.0849 manat, which is 3.47 percent (1.4395 manat) less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 28 41.1087 September 4 41.2658 August 29 41.3321 September 5 40.5901 August 30 41.8509 September 6 40.0669 August 31 41.7620 September 7 39.2947 September 1 41.5684 September 8 39.2071 Average weekly 41.5244 Average weekly 40.0849

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 94.265 manat (5.75 percent) this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 58.9288 manat (3.58 percent) to 1,586.8922 manat compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 28 1,609.4495 September 4 1,640.4235 August 29 1,646.0335 September 5 1,618.9950 August 30 1,663.5690 September 6 1,576.4440 August 31 1,659.2765 September 7 1,552.4400 September 1 1,650.7765 September 8 1,546.1585 Average weekly 1,645.8210 Average weekly 1,586.8922

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 3.1875 manat (0.15 percent). The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1.37 percent (28.7453 manat) and amounted to 2075.8564 manat compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 28 2,098.9560 September 4 2,085.3220 August 29 2,127.8815 September 5 2,078.2330 August 30 2,110.7200 September 6 2,074.2550 August 31 2,101.5740 September 7 2,052.9625 September 1 2,083.8770 September 8 2,088.5095 Average weekly 2,104.6017 Average weekly 2,075.8564