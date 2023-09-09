Central Asian Transport Ministers To Adjoin In Tajikistan's Dushanbe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 9. As part of the
fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia,
the transport ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan will meet for the first time on
September 13 in Dushanbe, Trend reports.
The transport ministers of the region's countries plan to
present and approve the draft agreement on strengthening the
interconnectedness of land transport in Central Asia, which will be
signed within the framework of the fifth Consultative Meeting of
Heads of State.
The purpose of signing this agreement is to achieve strong
relations in the Central Asian region in the field of transport and
logistics, including the creation of favorable conditions for the
development of international transportation by land transport. In
addition, the parties hope that this step will ensure a competitive
environment in the transport services market in the Central Asian
region, increase efficiency, and form new international corridors,
including multimodal ones.
Following the meeting, the transport ministers of the five
countries in the region will adopt a joint communiqué.
