Central Asian Transport Ministers To Adjoin In Tajikistan's Dushanbe

The transport ministers of the region's countries plan to present and approve the draft agreement on strengthening the interconnectedness of land transport in Central Asia, which will be signed within the framework of the fifth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State.

The purpose of signing this agreement is to achieve strong relations in the Central Asian region in the field of transport and logistics, including the creation of favorable conditions for the development of international transportation by land transport. In addition, the parties hope that this step will ensure a competitive environment in the transport services market in the Central Asian region, increase efficiency, and form new international corridors, including multimodal ones.

Following the meeting, the transport ministers of the five countries in the region will adopt a joint communiqué.