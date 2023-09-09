Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $5.55 (6.13 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $96.06 per barrel. The maximum price for this period reached $97.06 per barrel, and the minimum was $94.63 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $95.13 per barrel, which is $5.61 (6.27 percent) more than last week. The maximum price was $96.16 per barrel, and the minimum price was $93.67 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $5.18 (7.16 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.49 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $78.24 per barrel, and the minimum was $76.24 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $4.85 (5.59 percent) and amounted to $91.65 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $92.4 per barrel, and the minimum was $90.61 per barrel.