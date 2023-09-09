Iran Focuses Its Military Forces Close To Azerbaijani Border (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Iran is
concentrating its forces close to Nakhchivan on the Azerbaijani
border., Trend reports.
Videos posted on social networks are evidence for this.
The media in Iran released a video that depicts the movement of
military hardware.
To note, Iran held military exercises last year, gathering
troops on the border with Azerbaijan.
MENAFN09092023000187011040ID1107037319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.