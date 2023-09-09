Azerbaijani Labor Ministry Lists Individuals Engaged In Small Businesses Over Past Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The State
Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection
of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to
provide persons involved in the self-employment program with assets
in the form of goods and materials in accordance with their
business plans, the ministry told Trend.
Another 2,211 participants in the self-employment program were
provided with assets during August. The participants in the program
have created their own small businesses at the expense of the
assets transferred to them.
First of all, trainings are organized for the participants of
the program in order to master the knowledge and skills of small
business organizations, and then they are provided with assets.
